Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) to Hold

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NKTX. Raymond James began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.14. Nkarta has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $40.64.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 631,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 94,678 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $1,511,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

