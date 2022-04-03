Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.95. 259,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,125. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $625.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,761,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,844,000 after buying an additional 31,932 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,121,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,480,000 after purchasing an additional 194,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 794,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,989,000 after buying an additional 239,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

