Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) to Sell

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Get Paysafe alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,883,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,956,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,577 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,350,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 3,475.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,950,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,139,000.

About Paysafe (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paysafe (PSFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.