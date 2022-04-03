Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to Sell

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $138.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for PPG Industries for the first quarter of 2022 have been decreasing over the past month. The company is executing a cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from restructuring are likely support its margins. It is also taking steps to expand business inorganically. Acquisitions including Industria Chimica Reggiana and Ennis Flint are expected to contribute to sales this year. The company is also committed toward returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. However, PPG Industries faces headwinds from higher raw material and logistics costs due to supply chain disruptions. Pandemic-related disruption is another concern. The company’s high debt level also lowers its financial flexibility. A stretched valuation is another concern. The stock also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.92.

Shares of PPG opened at $134.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.54. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

