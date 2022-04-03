Zacks Investment Research Lowers First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

FLIC opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $456.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $30.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 84.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First of Long Island by 71,828.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First of Long Island by 104.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First of Long Island by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First of Long Island by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

