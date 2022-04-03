Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a positive rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $146.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.32.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 94.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 102.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 108.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

