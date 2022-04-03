Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) to Hold

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

LTH has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

LTH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. 324,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,611,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,453,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

