Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to “Buy”

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

OMI opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,318,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,194,000 after acquiring an additional 514,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.