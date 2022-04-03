Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $654.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.68% and a negative net margin of 7,900.22%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Vaxart’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vaxart by 447.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

