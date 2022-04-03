Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 74,136 shares of company stock worth $55,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $2,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after buying an additional 382,198 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $125,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

