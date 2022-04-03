Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.30.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $123.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $155.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.01. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $493,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,074 shares of company stock worth $13,858,464 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,529,556,000 after buying an additional 4,743,356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,844,000 after buying an additional 505,630 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,413,000 after buying an additional 316,453 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,918,000 after buying an additional 87,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,247,000 after purchasing an additional 78,682 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

