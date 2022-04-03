Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.63.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average is $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.