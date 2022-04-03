Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $482,081. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

