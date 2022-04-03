ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
