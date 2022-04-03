ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

