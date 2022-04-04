-$0.08 EPS Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of Tilray by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 33.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 13.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 126,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $7.43. 1,268,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,397,906. Tilray has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

