$0.09 EPS Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. Zynga posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.60 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.21. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,134,945. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.10 and a beta of -0.07. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after buying an additional 11,839,136 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 989,291 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zynga by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229,034 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,335,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zynga by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,582,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,940,000 after purchasing an additional 616,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

