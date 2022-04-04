-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). MediWound posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis cut their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MediWound currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDWD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.00. 79,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,438. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.39.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

