-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Golden Nugget Online Gaming reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golden Nugget Online Gaming.
NASDAQ:GNOG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 46,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,932. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
