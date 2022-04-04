$0.42 EPS Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.39. Atlas posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATCO. Bank of America cut Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,343,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,308,000 after purchasing an additional 221,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 10.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,381,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,181,000 after purchasing an additional 220,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,178,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 133,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,974,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after buying an additional 40,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATCO traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

