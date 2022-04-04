-$0.67 EPS Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

KPTI traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 129,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,113. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

