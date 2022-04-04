$0.74 EPS Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. PRA Group posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PRA Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

PRA Group stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,067. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PRA Group by 493.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.