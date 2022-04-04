$0.83 EPS Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Lazard reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

LAZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.51. Lazard has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,393,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Lazard by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,944,000 after buying an additional 307,321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 91,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Lazard by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

