$0.83 EPS Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.79. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOFG traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.39. 893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.97. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

