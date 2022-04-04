$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.03. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,713 shares of company stock worth $2,040,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,392,000 after buying an additional 323,823 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,047,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,604,000 after purchasing an additional 49,812 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,183,000 after purchasing an additional 135,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49.

About American Equity Investment Life (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.