$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) to post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Masimo posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,740,000 after buying an additional 133,072 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,372,000 after buying an additional 71,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,818,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,840,000 after buying an additional 149,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,497,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI opened at $151.71 on Friday. Masimo has a 52-week low of $133.94 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.59.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

