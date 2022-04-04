$1.50 Million in Sales Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) will report $1.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Yumanity Therapeutics reported sales of $3.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:YMTX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.59. 337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,548. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

About Yumanity Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.