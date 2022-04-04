$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the highest is $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $6.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $7.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares during the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $221,006,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,474,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.62.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

