120,324 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 120,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,682,000. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.7% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 524,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,836,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $155.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.83. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $375.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.