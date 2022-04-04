15,122 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,307,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,588,000 after buying an additional 111,493 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,621,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,414,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after buying an additional 806,925 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 314.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,030,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after buying an additional 781,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,057,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.33.

