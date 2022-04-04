1,659 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 553.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT opened at $299.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.28 and a 200-day moving average of $306.20. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.27 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

