1,785 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,785 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 147,996 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after buying an additional 389,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

Shares of TD traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.48. 2,548,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,264. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average of $76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

