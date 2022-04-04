18,642 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,642 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $229,810,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 264,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.46.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.