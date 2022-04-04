1900 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 371,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 323,280 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares during the period.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Shares of GEL opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Genesis Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.