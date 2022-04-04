1900 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $305.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.