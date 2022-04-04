1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,259,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405,900 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 1.71% of 1Life Healthcare worth $57,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,745,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,381,000 after buying an additional 1,157,129 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 623.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 262,250 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

ONEM stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONEM. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

