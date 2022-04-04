$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) will post $2.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.06 billion. Textron reported sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $13.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,883. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.08. Textron has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

In other news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,375 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,284,000 after purchasing an additional 432,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 531.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 373,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

