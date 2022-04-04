20,028 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,028 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.53.

Shares of TOL traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.75. 41,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,635. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

