$230,000.00 in Sales Expected for Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) to announce $230,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Immuneering’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $190,000.00. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full year sales of $720,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Immuneering.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of IMRX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.80. 5,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. Immuneering has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $33.99.

In other Immuneering news, Director Ann E. Berman bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,900 shares of company stock worth $69,201.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,082,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

