$24.31 Million in Sales Expected for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) will post sales of $24.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.57 million and the highest is $32.05 million. ProPhase Labs reported sales of $15.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year sales of $60.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.93 million to $67.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ProPhase Labs.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRPH. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPhase Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRPH opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.