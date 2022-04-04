2,425,479 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,425,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Marqeta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $11.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MQ. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

