2,597 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,902,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,594,000 after buying an additional 53,702 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,551,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.60. 31,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,913. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.45. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.56 and a 52-week high of $82.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
