34,330 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED opened at $96.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $96.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 273 shares of company stock worth $24,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.