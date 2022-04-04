360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. 360 DigiTech has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 43.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

