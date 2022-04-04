3,647 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,966,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 68,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 326,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,528,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,232,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,549. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.19. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.