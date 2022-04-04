37,360 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,360 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $12,995,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 139,226 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 877,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,655 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $695,169,000 after acquiring an additional 68,009 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM stock opened at $63.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 72.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.