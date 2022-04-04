3,810 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 13.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,689,000 after acquiring an additional 860,715 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 3.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,519,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,538,000 after acquiring an additional 212,158 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Roblox by 59,780.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,273,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,053.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.22. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

