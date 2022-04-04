3,894 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $101.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.80. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

