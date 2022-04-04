4,744 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $91.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.60. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

