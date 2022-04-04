5,281,717 Shares in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,281,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,879,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ironSource by 13.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ironSource by 16.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ironSource by 23.5% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ironSource in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

IS opened at $4.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. ironSource Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

