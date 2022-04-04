$602.25 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) to post sales of $602.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $514.56 million to $688.14 million. Azul reported sales of $334.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Azul stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.18. Azul has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Azul in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Azul by 169.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,091 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Azul by 0.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 754,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Azul by 98.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,503,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after acquiring an additional 745,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Azul by 69.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Azul (Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.